Comex Silver Ends the Week 1.63% Lower at $23.151 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery lost 38.40 cents per troy ounce, or 1.63% to $23.151 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is up 2.30 cents or 0.10%

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 13.90% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 31.91% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 2.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.90% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 31.91% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 52.46% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 7.43%

--Year-to-date it is down 17.70 cents or 0.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1402ET