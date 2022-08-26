Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  03:08 2022-08-26 pm EDT
18.87 USD   -1.66%
02:03pComex Silver Ends the Week 1.67% Lower at $18.740 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:53pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Retreat, Dollar Jumps as Hawkish Fed Chair Quashes Soft-Pivot Narrative
MT
11:20aIntrepid Metals To Acquire Mesa Well Project From EMX Royalty
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Ends the Week 1.67% Lower at $18.740 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost 31.80 cents per troy ounce, or 1.67% to $18.740 this week


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down $1.937 or 9.37% over the last two weeks

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 37.10 cents or 1.94%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 30.30% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.14% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 22.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.30% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.14% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 61.52% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.03%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.588 or 19.67%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1402ET

All news about SILVER
02:03pComex Silver Ends the Week 1.67% Lower at $18.740 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:53pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Retreat, Dollar Jumps as Hawkish Fe..
MT
11:20aIntrepid Metals To Acquire Mesa Well Project From EMX Royalty
MT
10:36aChile's Codelco lowers 2022 copper production outlook
RE
09:02aAton Resources Completes Infill Drilling at Hamama West Project in Egypt, Details First..
MT
08/25Gold eases as investors await Powell's Jackson Hole speech
RE
08/25Australia's Lynas posts record profit on solid rare earths demand
RE
08/25Industrials Up as Traders Slough off Weak Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
08/25US Stocks Rise After GDP Revision; Fed Chair Powell's Speech Due Friday
MT
08/25Embattled U.S. Democrats riled over Biden's student loan forgiveness
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish