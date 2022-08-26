Comex Silver Ends the Week 1.67% Lower at $18.740 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost 31.80 cents per troy ounce, or 1.67% to $18.740 this week

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down $1.937 or 9.37% over the last two weeks

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 37.10 cents or 1.94%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 30.30% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.14% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 22.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.30% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.14% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 61.52% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.03%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.588 or 19.67%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1402ET