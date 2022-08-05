Comex Silver Ends the Week 1.67% Lower at $19.819 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost 33.70 cents per troy ounce, or 1.67% to $19.819 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 28.00 cents or 1.39%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, July 25, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 26.29% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.08% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 18.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.29% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.08% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 59.30% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $3.509 or 15.04%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1404ET