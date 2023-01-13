Comex Silver Ends the Week 1.72% Higher at $24.231 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery gained 40.90 cents per troy ounce, or 1.72% to $24.231 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 23, 2022

--Up 14 of the past 19 weeks

--Today it is up 36.80 cents or 1.54%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 90.40 cents or 3.88% over the last two sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Off 9.88% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 38.06% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 5.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.18% from its 2023 settlement low of $23.258 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 50.24% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 1.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 36.90 cents or 1.55%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1357ET