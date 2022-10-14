Comex Silver Ends the Week 10.78% Lower at $18.015 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery lost $2.1770 per troy ounce, or 10.78% to $18.015 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 25, 2020

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 84.30 cents or 4.47%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down for six consecutive sessions

--Down $2.58 or 12.53% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Largest six day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Off 33.00% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.64% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 22.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.00% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.64% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 63.01% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 4.98%

--Year-to-date it is down $5.313 or 22.78%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1405ET