       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:29 2022-06-24 pm EDT
21.20 USD   +0.91%
Comex Silver Ends the Week 2.12% Lower at $21.116 -- Data Talk

06/24/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost 45.70 cents per troy ounce, or 2.12% to $21.116 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 79.70 cents or 3.64% over the last two weeks

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 8.40 cents or 0.40%

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 21.47% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.73% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 19.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.47% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 56.64% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 2.47%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.212 or 9.48%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1401ET

02:06pLatin America's leaders are waging 'war' on inflation; so far they're losing
RE
02:02pComex Silver Ends the Week 2.12% Lower at $21.116 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:28pEquities Jump Midday as Survey Shows Year-Ahead Inflation Expectations Easing
MT
01:14pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Jump as Influential Survey Shows Year-Ahead Inflation Expectatio..
MT
12:54pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Jump as Survey Shows Inflation Exp..
MT
09:39aDeep-South Resources Says Court Orders Parties To File Case Management Report on June 2..
MT
08:47aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Climb Premarket Friday Ahead of New Home Sales Data
MT
07:14aWesdome Gold Mines Issues 2021 ESG Report
MT
04:50aAustralia's sex discrimination commissioner calls for urgent change in mining sector
RE
02:08aBlackstone Entity Implements Scheme of Arrangement for Crown Resorts Takeover
MT
More news
