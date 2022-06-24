Comex Silver Ends the Week 2.12% Lower at $21.116 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery lost 45.70 cents per troy ounce, or 2.12% to $21.116 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 79.70 cents or 3.64% over the last two weeks

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 8.40 cents or 0.40%

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 21.47% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.73% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 19.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.47% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 56.64% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 2.47%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.212 or 9.48%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1401ET