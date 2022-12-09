Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  03:11 2022-12-09 pm EST
23.49 USD   +1.83%
03:20pEx-JPMorgan, Credit Suisse trader convicted at U.S. spoofing trial
RE
02:05pComex Silver Ends the Week 2.16% Higher at $23.535 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:44pKuya Silver Up 3.7% After Reporting Non-Brokered Financing
MT
Summary 
Summary

Comex Silver Ends the Week 2.16% Higher at $23.535 -- Data Talk

12/09/2022 | 02:05pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery gained 49.70 cents per troy ounce, or 2.16% to $23.535 this week


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 11 of the past 14 weeks

--Today it is up 47.20 cents or 2.05%

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $1.412 or 6.38% over the last three sessions

--Up 10 of the past 13 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Off 12.47% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.09% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 6.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.47% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 51.67% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 9.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 20.70 cents or 0.89%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1404ET

