Comex Silver Ends the Week 2.24% Lower at $23.768 -- Data Talk

08/13/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost 54.40 cents per troy ounce, or 2.24% to $23.768 this week

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down $1.76 or 6.89% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending June 25, 2021

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 66.30 cents or 2.87%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Off 19.15% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 5.48% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Down 8.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.15% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 2.87% from its 2021 settlement low of $23.105 hit Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

--Off 51.20% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 6.89%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.564 or 9.74%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1404ET

