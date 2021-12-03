Comex Silver Ends the Week 2.86% Lower at $22.445 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery lost 66.20 cents per troy ounce, or 2.86% to $22.445 this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Today it is up 16.50 cents or 0.74%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Off 23.65% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 4.59% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 7.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.65% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 4.59% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 53.91% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $3.887 or 14.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

