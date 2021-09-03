Log in
Comex Silver Ends the Week 2.91% Higher at $24.762 -- Data Talk

09/03/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery gained 70.00 cents per troy ounce, or 2.91% to $24.762 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $1.657 or 7.17% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 29, 2021

--Today it is up 88.70 cents or 3.72%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, May 3, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Off 15.77% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 9.89% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Down 6.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.77% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 7.17% from its 2021 settlement low of $23.105 hit Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

--Off 49.15% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $1.57 or 5.96%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1410ET

