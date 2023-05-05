Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery gained 74.40 cents per troy ounce, or 2.98% to $25.743 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending April 6, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 29.20 cents or 1.12%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 1.12% from its 52-week high of $26.035 hit Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Up 46.68% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 15.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.12% from its 2023 settlement high of $26.035 hit Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Up 28.68% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 47.14% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is up $1.881 or 7.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1403ET