Comex Silver Ends the Week 3.10% Lower at $22.325 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery lost 71.50 cents per troy ounce, or 3.10% to $22.325 this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Today it is down 7.50 cents or 0.33%

--Down 12 of the past 14 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 21.15% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 4.04% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 18.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.68% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 54.16% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $1.003 or 4.30%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1403ET