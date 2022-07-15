Comex Silver Ends the Week 3.23% Lower at $18.548 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery lost 61.90 cents per troy ounce, or 3.23% to $18.548 this week
--Down for five consecutive weeks
--Longest losing streak since the week ending Aug. 17, 2018, when the market fell for 10 straight weeks
--Down six of the past seven weeks
--Today it is up 37.90 cents or 2.09%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year
--Off 31.02% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 2.09% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 28.04% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 31.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 2.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Off 61.91% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is down 8.55%
--Year-to-date it is down $4.78 or 20.49%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
