Comex Silver Ends the Week 3.26% Higher at $21.669 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery gained 68.50 cents per troy ounce, or 3.26% to $21.669 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending April 14, 2022

--Snaps a four week losing streak

--Today it is down 22.90 cents or 1.05%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 23.12% from its 52-week high of $28.186 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 4.39% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 21.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.41% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.39% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 55.51% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 5.95%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.659 or 7.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

