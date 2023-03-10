Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  01:51:27 2023-03-10 pm EST
20.43 USD   +1.76%
10:26aZijin and Xanadu Transaction Completed and Kharmagtai PFS Underway
MT
09:44aSpirent Communications Non-Exec Silver buys 30,000 shares
AN
09:08aCastillo interim loss narrows as revenue grows
AN
Comex Silver Ends the Week 3.40% Lower at $20.375 -- Data Talk

03/10/2023 | 01:55pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery lost 71.80 cents per troy ounce, or 3.40% to $20.375 this week


--Down seven of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 35.00 cents or 1.75%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 37.00 cents or 1.85% over the last two sessions

--Off 22.05% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 16.09% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 21.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.91% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 1.85% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 58.16% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 2.80%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.487 or 14.61%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1354ET

