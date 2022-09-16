Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  01:56 2022-09-16 pm EDT
19.35 USD   +2.07%
02:05pComex Silver Ends the Week 3.42% Higher at $19.296 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:56pCredit Suisse Names Agnico Eagle as Top Pick
MT
12:55pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Fall After FedEx Warning
MT
Comex Silver Ends the Week 3.42% Higher at $19.296 -- Data Talk

09/16/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery gained 63.80 cents per troy ounce, or 3.42% to $19.296 this week


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $1.52 or 8.55% over the last two weeks

--Today it is up 12.10 cents or 0.63%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 28.24% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.94% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 13.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.24% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.94% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 60.38% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 8.64%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.032 or 17.28%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1404ET

