Comex Silver Ends the Week 3.66% Lower at $23.855 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery lost 90.70 cents per troy ounce, or 3.66% to $23.855 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 6, 2021
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Down seven of the past 10 weeks
--Today it is down 27.80 cents or 1.15%
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021
--Off 18.86% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
--Up 5.86% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
--Down 10.79% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 18.86% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
--Up 3.25% from its 2021 settlement low of $23.105 hit Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021
--Off 51.02% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980
--Month-to-date it is down 0.44%
--Year-to-date it is down $2.477 or 9.41%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-10-21 1404ET