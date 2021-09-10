Comex Silver Ends the Week 3.66% Lower at $23.855 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery lost 90.70 cents per troy ounce, or 3.66% to $23.855 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 6, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down seven of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 27.80 cents or 1.15%

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Off 18.86% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 5.86% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Down 10.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.86% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 3.25% from its 2021 settlement low of $23.105 hit Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

--Off 51.02% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 0.44%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.477 or 9.41%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1404ET