Comex Silver Ends the Week 3.94% Higher at $25.025 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for April delivery gained 94.90 cents per troy ounce, or 3.94% to $25.025 this week

--Largest one week gain since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up $4.65 or 22.82% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 14, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 6.20 cents or 0.25%

--Up 11 of the past 15 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Off 4.27% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 42.58% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 1.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 25.09% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 48.61% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is up $1.163 or 4.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1402ET