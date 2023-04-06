Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:38:59 2023-04-06 pm EDT
24.93 USD   +0.01%
02:17pIMPACT Silver Plans $7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing; Down 16.7%
MT
02:16pAppetite for Equities Intact Ahead of Friday's Jobs Data
MT
02:03pComex Silver Ends the Week 3.94% Higher at $25.025 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Ends the Week 3.94% Higher at $25.025 -- Data Talk

04/06/2023 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for April delivery gained 94.90 cents per troy ounce, or 3.94% to $25.025 this week


--Largest one week gain since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up $4.65 or 22.82% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 14, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 6.20 cents or 0.25%

--Up 11 of the past 15 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Off 4.27% from its 52-week high of $26.14 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 42.58% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 1.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 25.09% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 48.61% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is up $1.163 or 4.87%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1402ET

All news about SILVER
02:17pIMPACT Silver Plans $7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing; Down 16.7%
MT
02:16pAppetite for Equities Intact Ahead of Friday's Jobs Data
MT
02:03pComex Silver Ends the Week 3.94% Higher at $25.025 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:37pGlobex Mining Enterprises Up Over 5% After Highlighting Assay Results at Eagle Mine
MT
01:36pJobless Claims Showing 'First Signs of Cracks' in Labor Market Keep US Equity Traders a..
MT
01:36pHigher Jobless Claims Leave Markets Cautious With Exchange-Traded Funds Up Slightly, Eq..
MT
01:34pK92 Mining Announces Q1 Production Results
MT
12:08pBrazil's Lula mulls inflation target change as interest rates 'inexplicable'
RE
11:40aOsisko Gold Royalties Details Preliminary Q1 Deliveries; National Bank Says Deliveries ..
MT
11:20aK92 Mining Says Q1 Gold Equivalent Production Down YOY; National Bank Views As Negative
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer