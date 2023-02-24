Comex Silver Ends the Week 4.09% Lower at $20.806 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery lost 88.80 cents per troy ounce, or 4.09% to $20.806 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Down for six consecutive weeks

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Aug. 17, 2018, when the market fell for 10 straight weeks

--Down seven of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 49.30 cents or 2.31%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $1.063 or 4.86% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Off 22.62% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 18.55% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 13.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.13% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Off 57.28% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 12.39%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.056 or 12.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1357ET