       XAGUSD

SILVER
02:25 2022-11-11 pm EST
21.60 USD   +0.03%
Comex Silver Ends the Week 4.12% Higher at $21.646 -- Data Talk

11/11/2022 | 02:08pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery gained 85.60 cents per troy ounce, or 4.12% to $21.646 this week


--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up $3.631 or 20.16% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week gain since the week ending Aug. 21, 2020

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 14, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 11, 2022 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 3.10 cents or 0.14%

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 19.50% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.33% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 14.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.33% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 55.55% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 13.18%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.682 or 7.21%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1407ET

