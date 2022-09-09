Comex Silver Ends the Week 4.96% Higher at $18.658 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery gained 88.20 cents per troy ounce, or 4.96% to $18.658 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 32.80 cents or 1.79%

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $1.107 or 6.31% over the last five sessions

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Off 30.61% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.31% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 21.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.31% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 61.69% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 5.04%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.67 or 20.02%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1400ET