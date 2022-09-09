Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:19 2022-09-09 pm EDT
18.76 USD   +1.07%
02:13pEMX Receives Initial Production Royalty Payments from Gediktepe
MT
02:01pComex Silver Ends the Week 4.96% Higher at $18.658 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:56pIvanhoe Mines Reports Fatality at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Ends the Week 4.96% Higher at $18.658 -- Data Talk

09/09/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery gained 88.20 cents per troy ounce, or 4.96% to $18.658 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 32.80 cents or 1.79%

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $1.107 or 6.31% over the last five sessions

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Off 30.61% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.31% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 21.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.31% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 61.69% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 5.04%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.67 or 20.02%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1400ET

All news about SILVER
02:13pEMX Receives Initial Production Royalty Payments from Gediktepe
MT
02:01pComex Silver Ends the Week 4.96% Higher at $18.658 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:56pIvanhoe Mines Reports Fatality at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex
MT
01:15pEquities Advance Midday With Treasury Yields
MT
12:51pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Advance With Treasury Yields
MT
12:11pSouth African rand strengthens as dollar dips; stocks rise
RE
10:49aNational Bank Of Canada Retains Sabina Gold & Silver's Rating, Price Target
MT
10:33aNational Bank of Canada Maintains Wesdome Gold Mines' Rating, Price Target
MT
08:49aRegency Silver Completes Summer 2022 Drill Program at Dios Padre Property in Mexico
MT
03:41aChina Health Group Unit to Subscribe to Trillion Silver Shares
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish