Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:16:35 2023-02-03 pm EST
22.39 USD   -4.58%
01:54pComex Silver Ends the Week 5.10% Lower at $22.334 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:41pStrong Employment Report Undermines Risk Appetite for US Equities as Doubts Emerge Over Fed Rate Hike Pause in March
MT
01:24pExchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Lower After Solid January Jobs Report
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Ends the Week 5.10% Lower at $22.334 -- Data Talk

02/03/2023 | 01:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery lost $1.2000 per troy ounce, or 5.10% to $22.334 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down $1.20 or 5.10%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Off 16.94% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 27.25% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 0.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.83% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Off 54.14% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $1.528 or 6.40%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1353ET

All news about SILVER
01:54pComex Silver Ends the Week 5.10% Lower at $22.334 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:41pStrong Employment Report Undermines Risk Appetite for US Equities as Doubts Emerge Over..
MT
01:24pExchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Lower After Solid January Jobs Report
MT
12:52pLonger-range rockets included in $2 bln U.S. pledge for Ukraine
RE
12:16pTaseko Mines Says No Agreement Reached Yet With Sojitz on Gibraltar Mine Stake
MT
12:11pSimandou Iron Ore Project to Kick off in March, Guinean Government Says
DJ
11:51aSilver Mountain Resources Plans $8.1 Million Bought Deal Prospectus Offering
MT
10:31aUkrainian filmmaker tells story of teen dreams in war at Berlinale
RE
10:16a"Wow! This Is One Strong Labor Market!" - says TD Bank After US Employment Data
MT
09:20aTaseko Confirms Talks With Japan's Sojitz to Buy Gibraltar Copper Mine Stake
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral