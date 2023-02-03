Comex Silver Ends the Week 5.10% Lower at $22.334 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery lost $1.2000 per troy ounce, or 5.10% to $22.334 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Off 16.94% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 27.25% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 0.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.83% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Off 54.14% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $1.528 or 6.40%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

