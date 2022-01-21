Comex Silver Ends the Week 6.12% Higher at $24.314 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery gained $1.4030 per troy ounce, or 6.12% to $24.314 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending May 7, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up $1.92 or 8.57% over the last two weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 39.70 cents or 1.61%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 17.29% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 13.30% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 4.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $24.711 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 9.65% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 50.07% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 4.23%

--Year-to-date it is up 98.60 cents or 4.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1403ET