       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  01:54 2022-07-01 pm EDT
19.77 USD   -2.42%
Comex Silver Ends the Week 7.23% Lower at $19.597 -- Data Talk

07/01/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery lost $1.5280 per troy ounce, or 7.23% to $19.597 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 28, 2022

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down $2.316 or 10.57% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 68.50 cents or 3.38%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down $1.562 or 7.38% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Largest four day percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, May 2, 2022 when the market fell for 10 straight sessions

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, July 16, 2020

--Off 27.12% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 26.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.12% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 59.76% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $3.731 or 15.99%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1404ET

