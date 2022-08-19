Comex Silver Ends the Week 7.83% Lower at $19.058 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery lost $1.6190 per troy ounce, or 7.83% to $19.058 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 28, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 39.00 cents or 2.01%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down $1.619 or 7.83% over the last five sessions

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, July 5, 2022 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 29.12% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.89% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 17.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.12% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.89% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 60.87% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 5.45%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.27 or 18.30%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1402ET