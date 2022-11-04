Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:13 2022-11-04 pm EDT
20.76 USD   +6.78%
02:03pComex Silver Ends the Week 8.58% Higher at $20.790 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:54pUS Stocks Choppy Midday After October Payrolls Report
MT
01:34pGreat Panther Says Court Granted Extension of Stay Under CCAA Proceedings, Approves Sale Process; COO Resigns
MT
Comex Silver Ends the Week 8.58% Higher at $20.790 -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery gained $1.6430 per troy ounce, or 8.58% to $20.790 this week


--Largest one week gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 6, 2020

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up $1.354 or 6.97%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 22.68% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 18.45% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 13.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.68% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 18.45% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 57.31% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $2.538 or 10.88%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1402ET

