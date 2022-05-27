Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  05/27 02:36:30 pm EDT
22.07 USD   +0.28%
02:11pShares in Brazil's Petrobras fall as Bolsonaro suggests broad shakeup
RE
02:02pComex Silver Ends the Week the Month 1.92% Higher at $22.060 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pEquites, Treasuries Higher Midday After April Goods Trade Deficit Shrinks
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Ends the Week the Month 1.92% Higher at $22.060 -- Data Talk

05/27/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for June (new front month) delivery gained 41.60 cents per troy ounce, or 1.92% to $22.060 this week


--Up for two consecutive weeks.

--Today it is up 12.50 cents or 0.57%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 21.73% from its 52-week high of $28.186 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 6.28% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 21.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.96% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.28% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 54.70% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 4.25%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.268 or 5.44%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1401ET

All news about SILVER
02:11pShares in Brazil's Petrobras fall as Bolsonaro suggests broad shakeup
RE
02:02pComex Silver Ends the Week the Month 1.92% Higher at $22.060 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pEquites, Treasuries Higher Midday After April Goods Trade Deficit Shrinks
MT
12:56pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices, Treasuries Rise After Apr..
MT
12:39pOmai Gold Mines Up 6.3% after Reporting Results from Drilling Along West Wenot Extensio..
MT
11:33aCordoba Minerals Reports Results of Diamond Drilling at San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver P..
MT
11:31aElevation Gold Down 6% as Q1 Loss US$1.7 Million Vs US$1.6 Million, Revenue US$13.5 Mil..
MT
10:20aSilvercorp Metals Up 2% in US, Canada Trading as Declares Dividend As Adjusted EPS Down..
MT
10:19aShares in Brazil's Petrobras fall as Bolsonaro suggests broad shakeup
RE
10:13aTwitter Retains Egon Durban as Director After He Agrees to Vacate Board Seats at Other ..
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral