Comex Silver Ends the Week the Month 1.92% Higher at $22.060 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for June (new front month) delivery gained 41.60 cents per troy ounce, or 1.92% to $22.060 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks.

--Today it is up 12.50 cents or 0.57%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 21.73% from its 52-week high of $28.186 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 6.28% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 21.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.96% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.28% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 54.70% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 4.25%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.268 or 5.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1401ET