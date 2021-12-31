Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Ends the Year 11.41% Lower at $23.328 -- Data Talk

12/31/2021 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery lost $3.0040 per troy ounce, or 11.41% to $23.328 this year

--Largest one year net decline since year end 2014

--Largest one year percentage decline since year end 2015

--Snaps a two year winning streak

--The average price of 2021 was $25.142

--This quarter it is up $1.307 or 5.94%

--Largest one quarter net and percentage gain since the second quarter of 2021

--Up eight of the past 11 quarters

--This month it is up 56.30 cents or 2.47%

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Oct. 2021

--Up two of the past three months

--This week it is up 41.50 cents or 1.81%

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Today it is up 30.00 cents or 1.30%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 20.65% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 8.71% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 11.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.65% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 8.71% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 52.10% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1412ET

All news about SILVER
02:13pComex Silver Ends the Year 11.41% Lower at $23.328 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:39pEquities Choppy Midday in Last Trading Session of 2021
MT
01:33pSpot silver down about 11.8% in 2021, set for worst year since 2014
RE
12:46pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Head Lower in Last Trading Session ..
MT
11:53aTombill Mines Closes First Tranche of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1.625 Mi..
MT
11:44aGold marks yearly dip as central banks seek to wean economy off stimulus
RE
10:14aTSX BRIEF : Canopy Growth Within Health Care at -63% Worst Performing Stock In 2021, says ..
MT
08:59aLacklustre safe-haven demand tips gold towards first fall in three years
RE
07:00aNorthvolt battery plant sparks into life, a first for Europe
RE
04:17aGold set for worst year since 2015 on fading safe-haven demand
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral