Comex Silver Ends the Year 11.41% Lower at $23.328 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery lost $3.0040 per troy ounce, or 11.41% to $23.328 this year

--Largest one year net decline since year end 2014

--Largest one year percentage decline since year end 2015

--Snaps a two year winning streak

--The average price of 2021 was $25.142

--This quarter it is up $1.307 or 5.94%

--Largest one quarter net and percentage gain since the second quarter of 2021

--Up eight of the past 11 quarters

--This month it is up 56.30 cents or 2.47%

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Oct. 2021

--Up two of the past three months

--This week it is up 41.50 cents or 1.81%

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Today it is up 30.00 cents or 1.30%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 20.65% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 8.71% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 11.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.65% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 8.71% from its 2021 settlement low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Off 52.10% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

