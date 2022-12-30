Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Silver
  News
  Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  03:26 2022-12-30 pm EST
23.87 USD   +0.02%
03:06pSupreme dollar rules the roost in gold market
RE
02:10pComex Silver Ends the Year 2.29% Higher at $23.862 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pNext Petrobras CEO says he will change company's fuel price policy
RE
Comex Silver Ends the Year 2.29% Higher at $23.862 -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 02:10pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery gained 53.40 cents per troy ounce, or 2.29% to $23.862 this year


--Largest one year net and percentage gain since year end 2020

--Up five of the past seven years

--This quarter it is up $4.902 or 25.85%

--Largest one quarter gain since the third quarter of 2012

--Largest one quarter percentage gain since the third quarter of 2020

--Snaps a two quarter losing streak

--This month it is up $2.312 or 10.73%

--Up for four consecutive months

--Up $6.10 or 34.34% over the last four months

--Largest four month net and percentage gain since Aug. 2020

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 2020 when the market rose for five straight months

--This week it is up 10.10 cents or 0.43%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 71.10 cents or 3.07% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022

--Up 13 of the past 17 weeks

--Today it is down 21.60 cents or 0.90%

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 11.25% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.96% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 2.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.96% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 51.00% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1409ET

