Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
19.48 USD   -0.64%
02:03pComex Silver Settles 0.01% Lower at $19.478 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:59pToronto Stocks Rise; Shopify Jumps on 3Q Results, Narrower Loss
DJ
01:50pStocks Mixed Midday as Meta Slide Hits Nasdaq; GDP Print Tops Estimates
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 0.01% Lower at $19.478 -- Data Talk

10/27/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery lost 0.20 cent per troy ounce, or 0.01% to $19.478 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 27.56% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.98% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 19.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.56% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.98% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 60.00% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 2.73%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.85 or 16.50%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1402ET

All news about SILVER
02:03pComex Silver Settles 0.01% Lower at $19.478 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:59pToronto Stocks Rise; Shopify Jumps on 3Q Results, Narrower Loss
DJ
01:50pStocks Mixed Midday as Meta Slide Hits Nasdaq; GDP Print Tops Estimates
MT
12:48pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Indices Mixed, T..
MT
12:44pMidland, SOQUEM Details New Results on Recent Copper-Gold Discovery in Nunavik
MT
12:22pOsisko Metals Details Additional Infill Drill Results from Mount Copper Project
MT
11:28aCalibre Mining Surges 17% as Says Nicaraguan Operations Largely Unaffected By Sanctions
MT
11:06aIN BRIEF: Unicorn Mineral Resources shares rise 75% on London debut
AI
10:46aRBC Capital Markets Says Agnico Eagle's Q3 Results Modest Miss Vs. Estimates
MT
09:35aOutcrop Silver & Gold Highlights Results from 9 Core Holes from Santa Ana Project; Up 5..
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish