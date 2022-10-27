Comex Silver Settles 0.01% Lower at $19.478 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for October delivery lost 0.20 cent per troy ounce, or 0.01% to $19.478 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 27.56% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.98% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 19.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.56% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.98% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 60.00% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 2.73%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.85 or 16.50%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1402ET