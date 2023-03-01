Comex Silver Settles 0.01% Lower at $20.959 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery lost 0.20 cent per troy ounce, or 0.01% to $20.959 today

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 22.05% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.42% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 16.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.50% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 1.40% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.67 hit Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

--Off 56.96% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $2.903 or 12.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1351ET