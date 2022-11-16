Advanced search
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:40 2022-11-16 pm EST
21.45 USD   -0.61%
02:02pComex Silver Settles 0.02% Higher at $21.504 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:24pMoody's Affirms Yamana Gold Rating After Reported Purchase by Pan American
MT
12:55pBroad-Market ETFs Decline, Equity Indices Mixed After Strong October Retail Sales Crush Expectations
MT
Comex Silver Settles 0.02% Higher at $21.504 -- Data Talk

11/16/2022 | 02:02pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for November delivery gained 0.50 cent per troy ounce, or 0.02% to $21.504 today


--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 20.02% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 22.52% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 14.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 22.52% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 55.84% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 12.44%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.824 or 7.82%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 1401ET

