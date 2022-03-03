Log in
Comex Silver Settles 0.09% Higher at $25.205 -- Data Talk

03/03/2022 | 02:01pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery gained 2.20 cents per troy ounce, or 0.09% to $25.205 today


--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 10.98% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 17.46% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 0.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.29% from its 2022 settlement high of $25.534 hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Up 13.67% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 48.24% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is up $1.877 or 8.05%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1400ET

