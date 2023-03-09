Comex Silver Settles 0.10% Higher at $20.025 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery gained 2.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.10% to $20.025 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 23.57% from its 52-week high of $26.202 hit Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Up 14.10% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 23.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.36% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 0.10% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 58.88% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 4.47%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.837 or 16.08%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

