Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:47:32 2023-03-09 pm EST
20.12 USD   +0.48%
02:31pMarkets Assess Jobless Claims Data; Equities Fall
MT
01:58pJobless Claims Beat Expectations But US Equity Investors Tread Cautiously as Nonfarm Payrolls Loom
MT
01:54pComex Silver Settles 0.10% Higher at $20.025 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 0.10% Higher at $20.025 -- Data Talk

03/09/2023 | 01:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery gained 2.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.10% to $20.025 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 23.57% from its 52-week high of $26.202 hit Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Up 14.10% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 23.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.36% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 0.10% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 58.88% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 4.47%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.837 or 16.08%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1353ET

All news about SILVER
02:31pMarkets Assess Jobless Claims Data; Equities Fall
MT
01:58pJobless Claims Beat Expectations But US Equity Investors Tread Cautiously as Nonfarm Pa..
MT
01:54pComex Silver Settles 0.10% Higher at $20.025 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:06pHigher-Than-Expected Jobless Claims Drive US Equities Mixed, Exchange-Traded Funds Lowe..
MT
12:24pAtlas Energy valued at $1.75 billion after shares fall in U.S. debut
RE
12:18pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.6% on Broad-Based Weakness
DJ
12:13pArtemis Gold Receives Final Needed Permit for Construction of its Blackwater Gold Proje..
MT
10:52aAnglo Asian Mining secures seven-year financing agreement
AN
10:07aEndeavour Mining Down 3% In UK Trading As Reports YOY Drop In Q4 Adjusted Net Earnings;..
MT
09:30aForterra lifts yearly dividend on profit surge
AN
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral