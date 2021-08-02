Comex Silver Settles 0.11% Higher at $25.557 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for August delivery gained 2.90 cents per troy ounce, or 0.11% to $25.557 today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 13.07% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 13.42% from its 52-week low of $22.534 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Rose 4.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.07% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 5.95% from its 2021 settlement low of $24.121 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 47.52% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down 77.50 cents or 2.94%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 1401ET