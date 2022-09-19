Comex Silver Settles 0.12% Lower at $19.273 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery lost 2.30 cents per troy ounce, or 0.12% to $19.273 today

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 28.32% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.81% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 13.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.32% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 60.43% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 8.51%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.055 or 17.38%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1359ET