       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:45 2022-09-19 pm EDT
19.38 USD   -1.17%
02:00pComex Silver Settles 0.12% Lower at $19.273 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:08pEquities Slide as Fed Set to Press Ahead With Aggressive Policy Tightening
MT
12:35pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Advance, Treasury Yields Jump
MT
Summary 
Summary

Comex Silver Settles 0.12% Lower at $19.273 -- Data Talk

09/19/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for September delivery lost 2.30 cents per troy ounce, or 0.12% to $19.273 today


--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 28.32% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.81% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 13.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.32% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 60.43% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 8.51%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.055 or 17.38%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1359ET

