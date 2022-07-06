Comex Silver Settles 0.17% Higher at $19.085 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery gained 3.30 cents per troy ounce, or 0.17% to $19.085 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 29.02% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.17% from its 52-week low of $19.052 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 26.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.17% from its 2022 settlement low of $19.052 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Off 60.81% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $4.243 or 18.19%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

