       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:22 2022-07-06 pm EDT
19.14 USD   -0.50%
MIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Fall Ahead Fed Minutes
MT
GoGold Resources Down 3% as Details Latest Drill Results At El Favor Deposit
MT
National Bank of Canada Views Newmont's Penasquito Profit-Sharing Agreement as Neutral Development
MT
Comex Silver Settles 0.17% Higher at $19.085 -- Data Talk

07/06/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery gained 3.30 cents per troy ounce, or 0.17% to $19.085 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 29.02% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.17% from its 52-week low of $19.052 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 26.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 0.17% from its 2022 settlement low of $19.052 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Off 60.81% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $4.243 or 18.19%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1404ET

All news about SILVER
12:55pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Fall Ahead Fed Minutes
MT
10:31aGoGold Resources Down 3% as Details Latest Drill Results At El Favor Deposit
MT
10:28aNational Bank of Canada Views Newmont's Penasquito Profit-Sharing Agreement as Neutral ..
MT
10:15aNational Bank of Canada Notes Wheaton Strikes Deal to Sell Keno Hill Silver Stream
MT
09:57aCollective Mining Edges Up as Intercepts Over 200 Metres of Mineralized Breccia at Apol..
MT
08:57aRail Vision, Rio Tinto Launch Pilot Program to Test Self-Driving Trains in Australia
MT
08:37aGoGold Resources Details Latest Drill Results At El Favor Deposit
MT
08:18aVizsla Silver Says Step Out Drilling at Panuco Expands the San Antonio Vein Along Strik..
MT
08:02aVIZSLA SILVER BRIEF : Says Step Out Drilling at Panuco Expands the San Antonio Vein Along ..
MT
03:05aGreenx Metals Files $881 Million Revised Claim Against Poland
MT
More news
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish