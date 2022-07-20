Log in
01:55pSantacruz Silver Reports Production of About 4 Million Silver Equivalent Ounces in Q2; Up 19.7%
MT
12:58pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Advance as Technology Trades Higher
MT
10:48aPolyMet and Teck form JV to develop Minnesota mining projects
RE
Comex Silver Settles 0.17% Lower at $18.639 -- Data Talk

07/20/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery lost 3.10 cents per troy ounce, or 0.17% to $18.639 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 15.20 cents or 0.81% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 30.68% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.59% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 26.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.68% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.59% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 61.73% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 8.10%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.689 or 20.10%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1401ET

All news about SILVER
01:55pSantacruz Silver Reports Production of About 4 Million Silver Equivalent Ounces in Q2; ..
MT
12:58pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Advance as Technology Trad..
MT
10:48aPolyMet and Teck form JV to develop Minnesota mining projects
RE
09:00aRBC Capital Markets Says Valuations Of Junior Miners Declining Amid Sector Headwinds
MT
08:59aShip insurers seek more assurances on Ukraine grain corridor
RE
07:38aHow Boeing created a nature preserve that may also preserve pollution
RE
07:37aMinco Silver Secures Option To Acquire Polymetallic Projects In Norway
MT
07:34aIndonesia energy firm Indika eyes $2 billion EV venture with Taiwan's Foxconn
RE
06:32aMINCO SILVER CORP. BRIEF : Detailing Norwegian Share Option to Purchase Agreement
MT
05:07aE79 Gold Mines Starts Large-Scale Aircore Drill Program at Western Australia's Laverton..
MT
More news
