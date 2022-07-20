Comex Silver Settles 0.17% Lower at $18.639 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery lost 3.10 cents per troy ounce, or 0.17% to $18.639 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 15.20 cents or 0.81% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 30.68% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.59% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 26.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.68% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.59% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 61.73% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 8.10%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.689 or 20.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1401ET