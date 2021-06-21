Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 06/21 01:48:58 pm
25.966 USD   +0.29%
01:50pComex Silver Settles 0.22% Higher at $26.015 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:46pStocks Rally Midday Behind Energy, Financials
MT
12:41pBLUESKY DIGITAL ASSETS  : Names New CFO; Slips 9.2%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 0.22% Higher at $26.015 -- Data Talk

06/21/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery gained 5.70 cents per troy ounce, or 0.22% to $26.015 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 17.10 cents or 0.66% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 11.51% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 47.33% from its 52-week low of $17.658 hit Wednesday, June 24, 2020

--Rose 45.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.51% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 7.85% from its 2021 settlement low of $24.121 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 46.58% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.07%

--Year-to-date it is down 31.70 cents or 1.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-21 1349ET

All news about SILVER
01:50pComex Silver Settles 0.22% Higher at $26.015 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:46pStocks Rally Midday Behind Energy, Financials
MT
12:41pBLUESKY DIGITAL ASSETS  : Names New CFO; Slips 9.2%
MT
12:23pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Rally Behind Energy, Fin..
MT
11:31aFORUM ENERGY METALS  : Reports Start of Drilling at Janice Lake Copper/Silver Pr..
MT
11:15aMAPLE GOLD MINES  : Up after Reporting Gold-Bearing Intercepts from 531 Zone at ..
MT
10:03aVIZSLA SILVER  : Up 6.5% after Reporting Shareholder, Court Approval for Spin-Ou..
MT
09:59aFTSE 100 Closes Higher Despite Opening Fall
DJ
09:43aVIZSLA SILVER BRIEF : Up 7.3% As Obtains Shareholder and Court Approval of Spin-..
MT
09:36aSILVER ELEPHANT MINING  : Starts Drilling Program at Pulacayo Project in Bolivia
MT
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral