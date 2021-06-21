Comex Silver Settles 0.22% Higher at $26.015 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for June delivery gained 5.70 cents per troy ounce, or 0.22% to $26.015 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 17.10 cents or 0.66% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 11.51% from its 52-week high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 47.33% from its 52-week low of $17.658 hit Wednesday, June 24, 2020

--Rose 45.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.51% from its 2021 settlement high of $29.398 hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Up 7.85% from its 2021 settlement low of $24.121 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 46.58% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.07%

--Year-to-date it is down 31.70 cents or 1.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

