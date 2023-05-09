Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery gained 6.20 cents per troy ounce, or 0.24% to $25.698 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 1.29% from its 52-week high of $26.035 hit Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Up 46.42% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 20.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.29% from its 2023 settlement high of $26.035 hit Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Up 28.46% from its 2023 settlement low of $20.005 hit Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 47.23% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 2.80%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.836 or 7.69%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

