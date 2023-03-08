Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  01:59:27 2023-03-08 pm EST
20.04 USD   -0.23%
01:52pComex Silver Settles 0.24% Lower at $20.005 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:40pYield Curve Steepening, Smaller-Than-Expected Drop in Job Openings Leave US Equities Trading Mixed
MT
01:02pFed's Powell Hawkish Testimony Weighs on US Equities Broadly, Exchange-Traded Funds
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 0.24% Lower at $20.005 -- Data Talk

03/08/2023 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery lost 4.90 cents per troy ounce, or 0.24% to $20.005 today


--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $1.088 or 5.16% over the last three sessions

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 23.65% from its 52-week high of $26.202 hit Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Up 13.98% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 22.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.44% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Off 58.92% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 4.56%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.857 or 16.16%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1351ET

All news about SILVER
01:52pComex Silver Settles 0.24% Lower at $20.005 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:40pYield Curve Steepening, Smaller-Than-Expected Drop in Job Openings Leave US Equities Tr..
MT
01:02pFed's Powell Hawkish Testimony Weighs on US Equities Broadly, Exchange-Traded Funds
MT
12:45pSilver Mountain Resources Reports Results from Final Drill Holes of 2022 Campaign at Re..
MT
11:52aGuanajuato says US investor snaps up stake in company
AN
11:07aNevada Silver Up 10% After Providing Emily Project Update
MT
09:47aNational Bank of Canada Notes MAG Silver's Annual PDAC Update
MT
09:18aExclusive-Canada will not retrospectively target Chinese investments in Canadian mining..
RE
08:30aGoGold Says Drilling at its Los Ricos South Project Shows High-Grade Silver Mineralizat..
MT
08:25aU.S. private payrolls increase in February -ADP
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral