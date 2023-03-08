Comex Silver Settles 0.24% Lower at $20.005 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for March delivery lost 4.90 cents per troy ounce, or 0.24% to $20.005 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $1.088 or 5.16% over the last three sessions

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 23.65% from its 52-week high of $26.202 hit Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Up 13.98% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 22.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.44% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Off 58.92% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 4.56%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.857 or 16.16%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

03-08-23 1351ET