Comex Silver Settles 0.24% Lower at $24.035 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery lost 5.90 cents per troy ounce, or 0.24% to $24.035 today

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 10.61% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.94% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 5.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.94% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 50.65% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 11.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 70.70 cents or 3.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1412ET