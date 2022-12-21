Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Silver
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed  -  02:03 2022-12-21 pm EST
24.06 USD   -0.27%
02:13pComex Silver Settles 0.24% Lower at $24.035 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:46pInflation Expectations at 15-Month Low, Nike's Robust Quarterly Results Boost US Equities
MT
01:04pNear-Term Inflation Expectations Ease, Driving Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Higher
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Silver Settles 0.24% Lower at $24.035 -- Data Talk

12/21/2022 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery lost 5.90 cents per troy ounce, or 0.24% to $24.035 today


--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 10.61% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.94% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Rose 5.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.94% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 50.65% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is up 11.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 70.70 cents or 3.03%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1412ET

All news about SILVER
02:13pComex Silver Settles 0.24% Lower at $24.035 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:46pInflation Expectations at 15-Month Low, Nike's Robust Quarterly Results Boost US Equiti..
MT
01:04pNear-Term Inflation Expectations Ease, Driving Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Highe..
MT
12:45pSokoman Minerals Reports Final Till Sampling Results for Fleur de
MT
11:36aXanadu Mines Surges 25% On Investment Deal With Zijin Over Kharmagtai Project
MT
11:35aAya Gold & Silver Reports Latest Drill Results From Zgounder Mine
MT
11:34aFury Gold Mines Reports Drill Results From Percival Prospects Near Eau Claire Deposit
MT
10:35aSilver Viper Minerals Amends Non-Binding LOI with Canasil Resources
MT
09:57aPeru president announces partial Cabinet reshuffle
RE
09:32aIN BRIEF: Capital Metals sees narrowed interim loss as expenses drop
AN
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral