Comex Silver Settles 0.24% Lower at $24.584 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for April delivery lost 5.80 cents per troy ounce, or 0.24% to $24.584 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 53.70 cents or 2.14% over the last two sessions

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Off 13.17% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 14.56% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 0.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.57% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.87% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 49.52% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is up $1.256 or 5.38%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-22 1354ET