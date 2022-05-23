Comex Silver Settles 0.25% Higher at $21.723 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery gained 5.40 cents per troy ounce, or 0.25%(rounded) to $21.723 today

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 22.93% from its 52-week high of $28.186 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 4.65% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 22.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.21% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.65% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 55.39% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 5.72%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.605 or 6.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1353ET