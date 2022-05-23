Log in
01:54pComex Silver Settles 0.25% Higher at $21.723 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:34pEquities Advance Midday While Treasuries Decline, JPMorgan Chase Lifts 2022 Outlook
MT
01:04pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Advance While Treasuries Decline
MT
Comex Silver Settles 0.25% Higher at $21.723 -- Data Talk

05/23/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery gained 5.40 cents per troy ounce, or 0.25%(rounded) to $21.723 today


--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 22.93% from its 52-week high of $28.186 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 4.65% from its 52-week low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 22.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.21% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.65% from its 2022 settlement low of $20.757 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 55.39% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 5.72%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.605 or 6.88%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1353ET

01:54pComex Silver Settles 0.25% Higher at $21.723 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:34pEquities Advance Midday While Treasuries Decline, JPMorgan Chase Lifts 2022 Outlook
MT
01:04pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Advance While Treasuries Decline
MT
04:38aFinancials, commodity stocks boost UK's FTSE 100
RE
03:33aSeroja Investments to Acquire Denway Development in $2 Billion RTO Deal
MT
02:54aArk Mines Confirms Nickel, Cobalt Mineralization at Queensland Project
MT
02:01aBP, Rio Tinto to Work on Trial to Curb Emissions From Rio's Marine Fleet
DJ
05/22Investigator Resources Hits Silver Mineralization at Paris Silver Project; Shares Rise ..
MT
05/22Critical Resources Hits High-Grade Zinc, Copper, Lead, Silver at New South Wales' Halls..
MT
05/20S&P 500 Turns Marginally Higher on Friday After Briefly Entering Bear-Market Territory
MT
More news
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral