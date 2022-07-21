Log in
Comex Silver Settles 0.26% Higher at $18.687 -- Data Talk

07/21/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for July delivery gained 4.80 cents per troy ounce, or 0.26% to $18.687 today


--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 30.50% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.85% from its 52-week low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 26.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.85% from its 2022 settlement low of $18.169 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 61.63% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 7.86%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.641 or 19.89%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1401ET

