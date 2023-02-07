Comex Silver Settles 0.27% Lower at $22.117 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery lost 6.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.27% to $22.117 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $1.417 or 6.02% over the last three sessions

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Off 17.74% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 26.02% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 4.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.72% from its 2023 settlement high of $24.231 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Off 54.59% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $1.745 or 7.31%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1354ET