Comex Silver Settles 0.30% Lower at $24.455 -- Data Talk

04/06/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for April delivery lost 7.30 cents per troy ounce, or 0.30% to $24.455 today


--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 66.60 cents or 2.65% over the last four sessions

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, March 16, 2022 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Off 13.63% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 13.96% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 3.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.05% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.29% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 49.78% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is up $1.127 or 4.83%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1403ET

