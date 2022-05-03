Log in
Comex Silver Settles 0.34% Higher at $22.621 -- Data Talk

05/03/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Silver for May delivery gained 7.70 cents per troy ounce, or 0.34% to $22.621 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Snaps a 10 session losing streak

--Off 20.11% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 5.41% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 14.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.87% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 53.55% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down 70.70 cents or 3.03%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1402ET

TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral