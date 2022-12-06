Advanced search
Comex Silver Settles 0.34% Lower at $22.123 -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 02:01pm EST
Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery lost 7.60 cents per troy ounce, or 0.34% to $22.123 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 91.50 cents or 3.97% over the last two sessions

--Off 17.72% from its 52-week high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 26.05% from its 52-week low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 1.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.72% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 26.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $17.551 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 54.57% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Year-to-date it is down $1.205 or 5.17%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1400ET

