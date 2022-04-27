Comex Silver Settles 0.36% Lower at $23.458 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Silver for April delivery lost 8.40 cents per troy ounce, or 0.36% to $23.458 today

--Down for seven consecutive sessions

--Down $2.682 or 10.26% over the last seven sessions

--Longest losing streak since Monday, May 4, 2020 when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down eight of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

--Off 17.15% from its 52-week high of $28.314 hit Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up 9.32% from its 52-week low of $21.459 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 10.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.76% from its 2022 settlement high of $26.888 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.79% from its 2022 settlement low of $22.174 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 51.83% from its record high of $48.70 hit Thursday, Jan. 17, 1980

--Month-to-date it is down 6.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 13.00 cents or 0.56%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1401ET